CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 426

On the latest installment of the CavsCorner Podcast, we take a deep breath and try to revisit the 59-39 loss at Carolina with a specific focus on the defensive issues and what that means for the Wahoos going forward. That, of course, specifically means this Friday night when UVa welcomes Wake Forest to Scott Stadium, as we preview the matchup and give our picks. And then we finish out this week’s show with a look at Virginia’s 2022 hoops recruiting class, the comparisons to 2016, and how “fair” the expectations are for this group.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)

Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)





