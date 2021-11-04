 CavsCorner - CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 432
football

CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 432

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
Brad Franklin has served as the publisher of CavsCorner since February 2011. Email him anytime at brad.franklin@me.com.


As the Wahoos head into a much-needed bye week, the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast looks back at a deflating 66-49 loss at BYU last weekend and tries to get a sense of where things stand. We discuss the consistent and concerning defensive issues, what the team can do during this off week to try to make some significant changes, and how that might look going forward. We also talk about Brennan Armstrong, the offense, the receiver depth, and how tweaks to the running game could help, especially in light of the injury Armstrong suffered late in Provo.



Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)


