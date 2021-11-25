CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 435

On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we have some UVa basketball results to discuss, namely the team’s two victories in Newark at the Legends Classic. What do we think of this team and how things are shaping up? Once we’ve talked hoops, it’s time to turn our attention Rivalry Week and Saturday afternoon’s battle for the Commonwealth Cup. The Hoos go in as favorites so, should fans be expecting a big win? We’ll break down the matchup and give you our picks for how things play out at Scott Stadium.





Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)

Damon Dillman (@DamonDillman)





