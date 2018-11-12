Despite getting into some foul trouble himself in the first half, Mamadi Diakite's 6:11 of play with two fouls helped No. 5 UVa weather the storm Sunday afternoon when the Cavaliers had two starters out due to fouls.

In this video interview, Diakite talks about the start of his season, how he thinks he's played, why this lineup is so dangerous, how he's hoping to cut down on fouling, and more.









