With fall practice just a few weeks away, our annual Countdown to Camp series rolls on today with a look at UVa's defensive front, a group that is arguably the team's deepest and most experienced.

The defensive line could, and probably should, be the best unit on the team.

Heading into the season, no group on the roster brings back more experience and production than the D-line. UVa brings back all of its starters from a year ago and all but one of the rotational players. The group of returnees includes a pair of players, Kam Butler and Aaron Faumui, who are now in their sixth years of college football.

A lot of attention will be paid in camp to the offensive line as the staff attempts to rebuild with a new group and a new position coach, but the other side of the line seems quite solidified heading into fall camp. And while the hope is that everyone can remain healthy throughout camp and the season, the defensive front seems built to survive an injury or two, with plenty of playable depth.

Kevin Downing and Chris Slade did a nice job with the defensive line in Year 1 of the new regime and the hope is that they can build on that success this fall.





UVa got a lot of its sack production from the line, a trend likely to continue in 2023.

Under Bronco Mendenhall, the Cavaliers got a lot of the pass-rush production from stand-up linebackers, which makes sense given their exotic blitz packages. Last year, though, UVa got a lot backfield pressure from traditional sources, with defensive ends and tackles providing a good amount of the sacks and quarterback hurries.

Defensive end Chico Bennett led the team with seven sacks in a breakout season for the former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket after he missed all of 2021 due to injury. Faumui, the veteran defensive tackle, recorded 4.5, and transfer additions Butler and Paul Akere combined for seven off the edge.

Virginia got just seven sacks from linebackers, with departing middle linebacker Nick Jackson accounting for five of them.

UVa does have a few linebackers that can get after the quarterback, or at least have the traits to develop that skill, but for now, expect the Hoos to get a lot of their pressures from the front.





UVa has a veteran group on the defensive line but also plenty of breakout candidates.

The defensive front seems to have the most solidified group of starters, given their experience and histories of production. Still, there is a significant amount of talent that hasn’t quite been tapped into yet or has been stuck behind the aforementioned veterans.

The first player that comes to mind is defensive tackle Ben Smiley who had high expectations heading into 2022 but ultimately was more of a rotational player. Still, he has upside and was one of the players that NFL scouts had their eye on in fall camp a year ago, for a reason. Add Su Agunloye and Michael Diatta to the list of potential breakout candidates, as both have the size and strength to make an impact up front. Bryce Carter was a four-star recruit when he reclassified and joined the UVa program early, but he’s yet to show us much on the field, mostly because he’s been stuck behind veteran players.

UVa also has a group of young players, including three freshmen additions, who may not make an immediate impact but have the talent to earn playing time if it becomes available. And that’s perhaps what’s holding this group back from breaking out, simply the lack of available playing time.



