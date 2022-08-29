Fresh off a jump to No. 84 overall in the class of 2023, four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby was on Grounds this weekend for an official visit. And the Richmond native came away impressed by what he saw during his time in Charlottesville.

“The visit went pretty well,” Cosby told CavsCorner. “Even though my hometown is really close to Virginia, it was my first time being in the arena and I did not realize how big it was. I got to see a couple players work out.”

During his time in John Paul Jones Arena, Cosby, who will spend this coming season at Word of God Academy in Raleigh, was able to talk to some current members of the UVa team. He said they were up front with him about how Tony Bennett is as a coach.

“The players I talked to just kept telling me that Coach Bennett is the real deal and he is never going to switch it up,” Cosby said. “Inside the lines he is a coach and he has to do his job and it is just a lot of tough love. You can really tell he is doing everything he can to win another national championship.”

Cosby himself was able to have a lot of conversation with Bennett during his visit this weekend and Bennett spoke to Cosby a lot about his game, including some video presentations.

“When I talked with Coach Bennett, it was a very genuine conversation,” Cosby recalled. “He was keeping it real with me as he was trying to push me and talked about how cool it would be to play close to your hometown and you can tell how much he believes in me. He really likes my defense because of my quick hands and how I constantly stay active.

“They made a lot of cool videos for me that were very detailed,” he added. “They showed me my strengths and how I would fit in with the system.”

As far as fit, Cosby sees plenty to like.

“I know a lot of people say that they play slow but they were showing me videos of some of their players playing to their strengths and some of that was a lot of transition shooting,” he said. “Coach Bennett wants his players to take good shoots and as long as it is not a bad shot, he is okay with it, he just wants you to get back and play defense.

“Then Coach Bennett showed me some of my weaknesses and some things that I need to work on and improve my game,” Cosby added. “He thinks I can increase my shooting percentage and part of that is by me focusing on my details and just getting better overall as a player.”

In terms of what type of role Cosby would play, Bennett mentioned a few former Virginia players that he compared to Cosby.

“They see me being a reliable scorer for them because they are losing some guards when I would get there and it would be an opportunity for me to come in and play that scoring role for them,” he said. “Coach Bennett mentioned he thinks I would play similar roles to DeAndre Hunter, Kyle Guy, and Malcolm Brogdon.

One thing that Cosby did not know about before visiting Grounds was how active the fanbase is towards the program.

“I learned a lot about the actual campus,” he said. “The people there are really tuned into the basketball team and I think part of that is because they just recently won a national championship.The campus was great. The people there showed a lot of love and it was a lot of fun to see it.”

At this point, Cosby has taken an official visit to Wake Forest and has visits lined up to see Alabama, NC State, Tennessee, and LSU.

“I want to take all my visits and then make a decision in late October or early November,” he said.