Four-star PG Green looking to take official visit to Virginia

One of the 2023 prospects to really earn a lot of attention at the end of the final live period of the summer, point guard and Peach Jam MVP Trey Green is one of the latest prospects to pick up an offer from Virginia.

As the hunt for a point guard in 2023 continues, Tony Bennett offered the four-star prospect the day after he led his Mokan Elite team to a Peach Jam Championship while averaging16 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

“Being able to win Peach Jam was a life changing experience honestly,” Green told CavsCorner. “All of the work we put in leading up to it was really important because we wanted to win this thing. It was a really special moment.”

Being named MVP of Peach Jam is an honor that only elite high school prospects can say they have accomplished and colleges really took notice of Green the past month, which has ultimately made his recruitment skyrocket.

“It has been a journey but an exciting one,” he explained. “There have been plenty of ups and downs but as of right now it is coming along and I am just trying to plan everything one step at a time and I am enjoying the process.”

Virginia assistant coach Orlando Vandross kick started the relationship with Green last month, which got things started between the two sides.

“Orlando is a great guy,” Green said. “We really started building that relationship in June and he is a super cool guy. We are from the same area so he kind of knows what I like and what is around here. We have developed a strong relationship.”

Once Green picked up the offer from Bennett on Monday, he described it as a really “special moment.”

“Coach Vandross was on me pretty heavy before Peach Jam and he was just telling me how interested he is and giving me a boost,” Green recalled. “I have been working for that offer and it felt good to finally get it and hearing Coach Bennett saying I deserved it was a really special moment.”

The Virginia staff has been throwing the comparison of Kihei Clark to Green as Green even put a picture of Clark in his tweet when he announced the offer from.

“They have been comparing me to Kihei for a while now and I kind of model my game after him, especially on the defensive end,” he said. “I have been watching a lot of Virginia guards so I know how good you have to be on defense to be able to play there. With me being a shorter guard I knew I would have to get after it on the defensive end and that is exactly what Kihei Clark does.

“They do not take the defensive end lightly,” Green added. “It is something they take pride in. Coach Bennett has made that program have a great team every year and he really has a great system over there as he has shown he is one of the top coaches in the country.”

So far Green has taken one official visit but is in the middle of lining up more.

“I have taken an official visit to Nebraska and am setting up more visits to LSU, Miami, Virginia, and VCU,” he said.

When Green visits UVa, he certainly knows what he is trying to accomplish while there.

“I really want to see what the atmosphere is like there and see the atmosphere within the team,” he said. “I want to make sure it is a family atmosphere and just really see how things are run. I just want to be able to enjoy the visit and gain all of the type of information I can.”

Also of note, yesterday his recruitment definitely took a twist as it was announced that his high school and AAU coach, Rodney Perry, had been hired as an assistant at Kansas State. Green subsequently was offered by KSU later that night.