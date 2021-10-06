How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 6
Beginning with the first full week of October, publishers and contributors to ACC team sites across the Rivals network rank the conference's 14 teams on a weekly basis. This week’s poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:
|Team
|Points
|Record
|Last Week
|This Week
|
1. Wake Forest (8)
|
159
|
5-0 (3-0)
|
37-34 win vs. Louisville
|
at Syracuse
|
2. Pitt (2)
|
148
|
4-1 (1-0)
|
52-21 win at Georgia Tech
|
off
|
3. NC State (2)
|
147
|
5-0 (3-0)
|
34-27 win vs. Louisiana Tech
|
off
|
4. Clemson
|
128
|
3-2 (2-1)
|
19-13 win vs. BC
|
off
|
5. Virginia Tech
|
117
|
3-1 (1-0)
|
off
|
vs. Notre Dame
|
6. Boston College
|
115
|
4-1 (0-1)
|
19-13 loss at Clemson
|
off
|
7. North Carolina
|
96
|
3-2 (2-2)
|
38-7 win vs. Duke
|
vs. FSU
|
8. Louisville
|
80
|
3-2 (1-1)
|
37-34 loss at Wake
|
vs. UVa
|
9.Virginia
|
71
|
3-2 (1-2)
|
30-28 win at Miami
|
at Louisville
|
10. Georgia Tech
|
63
|
2-3 (1-2)
|
52-21 loss vs. Pitt
|
at Duke
|
11. Miami
|
52
|
2-3 (0-1)
|
30-28 loss vs. UVa
|
off
|
12. Duke
|
30
|
3-2 (0-1)
|
38-7 loss at UNC
|
vs. Georgia Tech
|
13. Syracuse
|
29
|
3-2 (0-1)
|
33-30 loss at FSU
|
at Wake
|
14. Florida State
|
24
|
1-4 (1-2)
|
33-30 win vs. Syracuse
|
at UNC
