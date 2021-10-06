 Rivals ACC Football Power Poll: Week 6
How the ACC sees the ACC: Week 6

Brennan Armstrong and the Hoos will try to win back-to-back ACC road games this weekend at Louisville.
Brennan Armstrong and the Hoos will try to win back-to-back ACC road games this weekend at Louisville. (USATSI)
Beginning with the first full week of October, publishers and contributors to ACC team sites across the Rivals network rank the conference's 14 teams on a weekly basis. This week’s poll, with first-place votes in parentheses:

Team Points Record Last Week This Week

1. Wake Forest (8)

159

5-0 (3-0)

37-34 win vs. Louisville

at Syracuse

2. Pitt (2)

148

4-1 (1-0)

52-21 win at Georgia Tech

off

3. NC State (2)

147

5-0 (3-0)

34-27 win vs. Louisiana Tech

off

4. Clemson

128

3-2 (2-1)

19-13 win vs. BC

off

5. Virginia Tech

117

3-1 (1-0)

off

vs. Notre Dame

6. Boston College

115

4-1 (0-1)

19-13 loss at Clemson

off

7. North Carolina

96

3-2 (2-2)

38-7 win vs. Duke

vs. FSU

8. Louisville

80

3-2 (1-1)

37-34 loss at Wake

vs. UVa

9.Virginia

71

3-2 (1-2)

30-28 win at Miami

at Louisville

10. Georgia Tech

63

2-3 (1-2)

52-21 loss vs. Pitt

at Duke

11. Miami

52

2-3 (0-1)

30-28 loss vs. UVa

off

12. Duke

30

3-2 (0-1)

38-7 loss at UNC

vs. Georgia Tech

13. Syracuse

29

3-2 (0-1)

33-30 loss at FSU

at Wake

14. Florida State

24

1-4 (1-2)

33-30 win vs. Syracuse

at UNC


