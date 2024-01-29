Over the weekend, the Cavaliers held a contingent of recruits on Grounds including Matoaca wide receiver Dillon Newton-Short.

"It was a really good visit," Newton-Short told CavsCorner. "I learned a lot and they're definitely big on life after football. Building character and becoming a man, that definitely interests me a lot."

During the visit, the Chesterfield product had the opportunity to listen to a presentation from head coach Tony Elliott on what the Virginia football program and himself are all about.

Outside of his interactions with Elliott, Newton-Short also spent time with wide receivers coach Adam Mims and defensive tackles coach Kevin Downing.

"The conversations were great," he recalled." Gave great hospitality to me and my family and made it feel like it would be a safe home."

Notably, Newton-Short said both his mother and father "really enjoyed" the trip to Charlottesville and that after the visit UVa is "definitely a top school for us."

As of right now, he doesn't have an offer from the Wahoos. Programs that have offered the 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver standout include Duke, Eastern Carolina, James Madison, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Old Dominion, and Pittsburgh.

While that offer has not yet come, he continues to build a strong relationship with the staff.

"They've visited the school a couple times and also come to my basketball game," he said.

Newton-Short also visited ECU on Sunday and will be at James Madison this upcoming weekend. As a junior, he recorded 65 receptions for 1,095 yards and 22 touchdowns while helping lead Matoaca to a 10-4 record this past season.



