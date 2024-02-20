Virginia has been keeping tabs on three-star guard Isaiah Henry from the Cannon School in Concord (NC). A 6foot-4 guard who is currently ranked as the 140th player overall in the class of 2025, Henry and his Cannon team entered the NCISAA State Tournament as the No. 1 seed and have their final four game this upcoming Tuesday.

“My junior year has been going well so far,” he told CavsCorner. “I have improved a lot on my game from last year and I am just trying to improve on the little things and trying to stay consistent. I have worked on trying to improve as a leader as we had two seniors leave last year and have five leaving this year. We are at a good point in the season, we are feeling good and we have high hopes of finishing on top of the state tournament”

There have been a number of high major schools recruiting Henry for a while now and Virginia is one of the newer schools to enter the fray.

“The recruitment process has been going well and I am truly blessed,” Henry said. “The main schools that are recruiting me right now are Clemson, Georgetown, Georgia, South Carolina, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech. Some of the new schools that just entered the picture are Virginia, Pitt, Boston College, Xavier.”

Henry explained how things are going between himself and the coaches from UVa.

“It has been a good relationship so far,” he said. “I have been texting with them and they text me after they win so we have been building a solid relationship. I have been keeping up with their team stats and I have been watching Virginia a lot.

“I know that if I go there,” Henry added, “I have to really guard and play good defense.”

When he has been able to watch the Wahoos both on television and in person, the team’s D has been impressive.

“The Virginia defense obviously stands out whenever I watch them,” Henry said. “They just held Miami to 38 points and that was a team that was in the Final Four last year so that was really impressive. I watched them play at Clemson in person and just the way they sat down and defended them was impressive to see.”

Virginia has not yet extended an offer to Henry but he believes he knows what he has to work on if he wants to pick up an offer from Tony Bennett.

“I just think I have to be an all-around better player and just continue to do what I do best,” he explained. “I want to just go out there and continue to be the best player that I can be but obviously I think I just need to continue to play defense.”

Henry has taken one official visit so far but has a few more coming up with the intention to commit and sign before the early signing period.

“I have been to Clemson a couple of times,” he said. “Clemson has been the only official visit I have taken so far and that was last fall but I was there two weekends ago for their game against Virginia. I have also been to High Point and Wake Forest and am taking an official visit to Virginia Tech and South Carolina next month.

“After this upcoming AAU season I plan on releasing my top schools and then take more official visits in the fall,” Henry added, “and then I will definitely commit before the early signing period.”



