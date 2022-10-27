News More News
CavsCorner Podcast: Episode 482

Brad Franklin • CavsCorner
On the latest episode of the CavsCorner Podcast, we talk about UVa’s 16-9 win in Atlanta and try to break down what that development—as well as Miami’s breakdowns—might mean for the Hoos as they get set to open a four-game homestead with Saturday’s matchup against the Canes.


Credits:

Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner)

David Spence (@HooDaves)

Justin Ferber (@Justin_Ferber)


