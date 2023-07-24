With fall practice just a few weeks away, our annual Countdown to Camp series rolls on today with a look at UVa's receivers and tight ends, a group that is going to have to make up for a lot of lost production if the team is going to have a successful 2023 season.

The WR room has to overcome a lot of adversity this season.

While the entire football program has had to deal with tragedy and adversity over the last year, no group was more impacted than the receivers.

UVa’s wideout lost two of their own in November’s tragedy, which has certainly made an impact on that position group. They also saw their position coach, Marques Hagans, leaving Virginia for Penn State while pretty much all of their production departed to begin their pro careers or transfer out of the program.

This year’s group, now led by Adam Mims after he was promoted from an analyst role, has a lot of healing to do and a lot of production to find.





While the receivers struggled to find success last season, this is largely a new group.

Even before last November’s tragic events, it was a tough year for Virginia’s WRs in 2022. The group had the highest expectations of any unit on the team but struggled with consistency and playmaking in the new offense. UVa’s receivers caught just 75 percent of their catchable passes and, according to ProFootballFocus, accounted for 35 drops in 10 games after having just 34 in 12 games the year prior.

And now, UVa’s new receivers coach will try to turn around the group’s fortunes with a much less experienced and productive receiver room.

That doesn’t mean the position group is going to perform poorly or is devoid of talent, however. Both Malachi Fields and JR Wilson could be in line for breakout seasons if they can stay healthy. The same could be said for Demick Starling, who like Wilson and Fields hasn’t had a lot of opportunities to this point in his career. UVa also went out and added Malik Washington, a very productive receiver coming in from Northwestern, while also adding four freshmen to the roster.

It feels like a safe bet to say that UVa has enough talent at receiver to keep the chains moving and make short to intermediate plays, and what the Wahoos will really need to identify in camp is a group that can take short plays and make them into long gains.





At tight end, UVa has some veterans but is still searching for game-breaking talent.

There was some hope that UVa would find a way to utilize the tight end more in the passing game with a new offense, but in 2022 the Cavaliers still relied heavily on the receivers to catch passes. They have a veteran tight end group now, with everyone returning from last year’s team. It seems like a safe bet that Sackett Wood and Grant Misch will enter camp as the favorites to earn a lion’s share of the playing time, but the Hoos also have a group of young TEs who could be in line for a breakout season.

Clemson’s offense featured the tight end more under Tony Elliott than last year’s UVa offense did, but that might be due to personnel more than a change in overall strategy.

We’ll see if another year in the system means more production for the tight ends, especially with a less-proven and less-experienced group at receiver.



