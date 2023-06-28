With July around the bend, the offseason is in full swing not only on college campuses around the county but on websites like this one.

As such, one of the best things to do during the summer is to look ahead and for the two revenue sports, we’re going to do just that.

We start today with a look at what Tony Bennett and the hoops program have ahead in the coming weeks and months in advance of what will be an especially intriguing season.

Here are four offseason questions facing the Wahoos this summer:





1. How will the return of Ron Sanchez impact the program short term and long term?

Bennett won’t need to show his “new” assistant coach around John Paul Jones Arena. Instead he tabbed Sanchez, who spent the last five seasons as the head coach at Charlotte, to return to the program he helped build. After initially coming to Charlottesville with Bennett from Washington State and serving on the until leaving in 2018, Sanchez took over a Charlotte program in desperate need of an overall and helped it slowly rebuild. The 49ers are off to the AAC but Sanchez instead is heading back home to the ACC.

Obviously, there is a lot of familiarity here, both for the UVa program and Sanchez. Bennett has a knack for getting serving head coaches on his staff, having landed Ritchie McKay from Liberty when he was hired at UVa in 2009. Getting Sanchez back feels like a coup for Bennett personally, as he’s a coach that has a particular system that he runs and Sanchez knows well, and he’s a coach who works with those he trusts to carry out his vision for the program.

For Sanchez, perhaps another opportunity will arise after a few more years at Virginia, or perhaps he’s happy to just be back in a familiar place.

For the program, the return should make an impact on the recruiting trail, where Sanchez did a nice job in his first tenure on Grounds. He’ll be replacing Kyle Getter, of course, who before leaving for Notre Dame did a nice job developing a reputation as one of the staff’s top recruiters. Sanchez should be able to hit the ground running, and perhaps he can have a relatively quick impact on the program’s recruiting plan for 2024 and beyond.

How quickly that impact is seen and felt, both on and off the court, will be fascinating to track.





2. How long will we wait for the first 2024 commitment?

Speaking of recruiting, UVa got some disappointing 2024 recruiting news last week when four-star forward Jarin Stevenson opted for Alabama over the Hoos and UNC, and also reclassified to the 2023 class. It wasn’t a shocking miss for Virginia given the late momentum towards the Tide, but it does mean that the search continues for the first commitment in the 2024 cycle.

UVa is after a number of talented players this summer, including four-star point guard Christian Bliss who just took an official visit.