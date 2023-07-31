With fall practice starting on Wednesday, our annual Countdown to Camp series is back with one of our final two features, this time looking at an offensive line group that once again has a slew of questions heading into the season.

Under new leadership, the line has a lot to prove this fall.

Virginia’s offensive line, along with its entire offense, went through a transition year in 2022 that was bumpy to say the least.

In the offseason, the line saw even more change, with a bunch of player departures and their position coach moving on. And now, new offensive line coach Terry Heffernan will be tasked with trying to turn the group around right away with a lot of new faces.

In the spring, he said that it had been made clear to his group of players that expectations for them, at least from the outside world, are low heading into this season. Perhaps another year in Adam Smotherman’s strength program and some additions to the room will put the group over the top this fall.

There were some positive reports from spring practice about the OL’s improvement in both technical and practical work, especially in run blocking.

UVa’s line will also have to excel at protecting Tony Muskett, with the quarterback room looking thin and vulnerable to injury heading into camp.

If Heffernan can identify a core group of players that at a minimum can deliver consistency and modest improvement, the offense should be better off.

Not only that, but UVa will be able to bring the entire position group back in 2024, so any gains this year could translate to an even better group next fall.





This group may only go as far as the transfers take it.

The program had a few transfers and graduation departures from last year’s team, meaning that many of the returning linemen have played little to no snaps in orange and blue. UVa returns Ty Furnish and Jestus Johnson at center, McKale Boley at tackle and Noah Josey at guard. Otherwise, this year’s group is totally unproven.

UVa was aggressive in the transfer portal, ultimately bringing in three players all of whom will have a chance to play right away.

Heffernan told us at Friday’s media luncheon that players like Ugonna Nnanna, Jimmy Christ and Brian Stevens didn’t come to UVa with the intention of sitting on the bench, and he figures all will factor into competition in camp for starting roles.

All three transfers come to UVa with different levels of experience and raw talent. Nnanna played a decent amount of games as a backup at Houston. Christ was in a similar position at Penn State, but was buried behind top talent. And Stevens comes to UVa from a lower level of football, but with a lot of snaps under his belt.

It might not be fair to totally write off what UVa brings back on the line but it’s clear that the Wahoos needed some veterans to get them through this year before their returning players are more seasoned heading into 2024 and beyond. And those transfers could all end up starting or at least getting into a rotation of players earning snaps, and UVa will need at least one or two of them to pan out.





There will be competition at all five spots in camp.

Given the coaching change, the transfers added, and the amount of experience lost from the 2022 team, it was already likely to expect a healthy competition across the line in August and that will certainly be the case.

At center, Furnish seems to have the upper hand to win that job and he has drawn quite a bit of praise since last season. Johnson will compete there too but could also slide over to guard if Furnish takes the job.

At those guard spots, Stevens and Nnnana will have a chance to play right away, but Josey should also be considered a threat to earn a starting role.

And at tackle, Christ enters the fray while Boley seems to have the inside track to a starting job, too. Still, there are several other less-experienced players that drew praise a year ago and could get back into the mix for a starting job in camp.



