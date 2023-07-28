With fall practice starting next week, our annual Countdown to Camp series starts to wind down today with a look at UVa's safeties, a unit that brings back a great deal of experience and depth heading Into the fall.

While CB has a lot of turnover, the safety group is experienced and stable.

While John Rudzinski and Curome Cox will have a cornerback competition to monitor in fall camp due to the amount of turnover there, they’ll have a veteran group of safeties that’s nearly the same group we saw in 2022.

UVa rotated a number of safeties last season and therefore has both versatility and depth at those spots. And heading into 2023, everyone that played significant snaps at safety returns from last year’s team.

Last year’s group included a few breakout performers, most notably Jonas Sanker and Lex Long. Sanker and Long stepped in and earned playing time after UVa’s veteran secondary from 2021 departed. Both players figured to be major factors on this year’s defense, particularly Sanker, who looked like he could blossom into one of the league’s best safeties this season. UVa also returns veterans Antonio Clary and Coen King, both of whom have played a lot of football in Charlottesville, and had their most productive seasons in 2022.





The safeties have a nose for the football.

Virginia’s defense wasn’t incredibly turnover-dependent and really succeeded in large part because the Hoos were able to earn stops and get off the field rather than flipping possession. Still, the safety group showed that they can force game-changing plays in 2022.

UVa recorded five interceptions as a team last season. Cornerback Anthony Johnson led the team with two, and the other three takeaways came from safeties. King, Clary and Sanker all recorded an interception each, the first career pick for each player. Both Long and Sanker each forced and recovered fumbles during the 2022 season as well. UVa also got four tackles for loss from the safety spot, Long leading the way with a pair.





How UVa uses the safeties will likely depend heavily on how the cornerbacks perform.

Last season, the Cavaliers got more from their cornerbacks than most would have expected, and both Johnson and Fentrell Cypress were able to cover on the edge, sometimes with minimal intervention from the safeties. UVa’s safeties thrived covering ground in the box and closer to the line of scrimmage in addition to their duties in coverage help downfield.

This year’s group appears to be one that would thrive closer to the line of scrimmage than in “centerfield,” with players like Long and Sanker that are bigger players that can come up and defend the run.

This season, the cornerbacks are a bit of a mystery heading into camp, with a group of inexperienced returners and transfers. If Rudzinski and Cox can figure out a solid rotation there, they can use the safeties more creatively. If the CB group turns out to be more of a work in progress, it would likely require more safety help in coverage.

Regardless, this safety unit has the potential to be one of the best position groups on the team and they will certainly have a big impact on the defense’s success this fall.



