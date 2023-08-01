With fall practice starting tomorrow, our annual Countdown to Camp series wraps up today with a look UVa's linebacker, a group that seems stocked with talent as the Wahoos look to replace a legend.

UVa’s linebacker corps features an athletic group with several breakout candidates.

As we’ve explained throughout this series, Virginia’s defense returns a lot of its production from a group that exceeded its preseason expectations last year.

That’s true as well at linebacker, where the Hoos bring back a number of players who saw increased roles on last year’s defense and will be counted upon even further in 2023.

They also lose a key piece, who was one of the defense’s most-productive players not just last season but in quite some time.

Clint Sintim’s charges have several breakout candidates with the athletic profile to take their games to the next level and make a big impact this fall. James Jackson was a player that flashed under Bronco Mendenhall in limit opportunities but earned more playing time in 2022 and looked like a player that could have a breakout year. The same can be said of Stevie Bracey and Trey McDonald who didn’t see as much game action as Jackson last fall, but have drawn praise from coaches and teammates alike and have an opportunity to step into the vacant inside linebacker role. And finally there’s Kam Robinson, who may have as good a chance to play right away as any signee in the 2023 recruiting class.

UVa’s linebacker room may not be as experienced or proven as the defensive line, for example, but they have more proven commodities and potential breakout candidates than many other position groups on the team, heading into camp.





Replacing Nick Jackson’s productivity won’t be easy.

While UVa has a lot of returning production from the linebacker group, the Cavaliers will have to replace their most-productive linebacker. Nick Jackson finished his UVa degree and opted to enter the transfer portal after the season, eventually landing at Iowa after receiving offers from a slew of top programs.

Jackson led the Hoos in tackles over the past three seasons at the middle linebacker spot. In fact, his tackle totals were far-and-away the most on the team in each of those years. In 2020, he recorded 105 tackles when no other Cavalier had more than 79. In 2021, his 117 tackles were 31 more than the next-closest defender, Joey Blount. And last year, the Georgia native led the next-closest tackler, Jonas Sanker, by a whopping 41 stops. Jackson also did a better job getting after opposing quarterbacks last season, finishing second on the team with five sacks.

UVa will also have to find a way to replace Jackson’s leadership. Perhaps the most dependable player on UVa’s entire team over a three-year stretch, he was a leader to his teammates and a player that coaches could trust to have his teammates in a position to succeed.

We outlined above that UVa has a few players that could step up and fill the void left by Jackson’s departure, but it could end up being more of a committee effort than having one player account for all of that lost production.





UVa could use more pressure from their LB’s.

Jackson’s lost sack production could be significant, as he was the only linebacker on the roster with multiple sacks a year ago. Josh Ahern and James Jackson recorded one sack each, and outside of Nick Jackson’s seven, the rest of the linebackers combined for just four tackles for loss.

Some of those low totals can be explained by scheme and UVa’s defense got a lot more pressure from its front than its did in the previous scheme with more exotic blitz looks. Regardless, UVa will be looking for someone to replace Nick Jackson’s production at a minimum, but if the linebacker group can get in the backfield more often, the entire defense will be better off.



